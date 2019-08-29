Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Comparison side by side

Since Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 0.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has 34.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was less bearish than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.