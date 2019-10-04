Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Contrasting side by side

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 4.02M -2.57 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 5.93M -0.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Genprex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Genprex Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 154,776,113.66% 0% 0% Genprex Inc. 675,783,475.78% -141.2% -136%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13.1% respectively. Insiders owned 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares. Competitively, Genprex Inc. has 51.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Genprex Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Genprex Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.