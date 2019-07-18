Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Comparing side by side

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 5 3.28 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 23.69% respectively. About 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.13% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -0.97% -11.92% -14% -7.78% -42.05% 21.43%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has weaker performance than CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Summary

CollPlant Holdings Ltd. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.