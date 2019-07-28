Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Contrasting side by side

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Chiasma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Chiasma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Chiasma Inc. has a consensus price target of $13.5, with potential upside of 147.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.4% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77% Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.