Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Acasti Pharma Inc. is $7.75, which is potential 267.30% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.