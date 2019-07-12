Therapeuticsmd (TXMD) Valuation Declined While Cam Group Holding A Has Boosted Holding by $1.15 Million; Causeway Capital Management Cut Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding by $540,000

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (TXMD) by 41.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 287,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 989,834 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 701,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Therapeuticsmd Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $610.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.53. About 512,024 shares traded. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TXMD) has declined 45.29% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TXMD News: 16/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces Investor and Analyst Day on June 4; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC TXMD.O – AS PART OF FDA’S APPROVAL, THERAPEUTICSMD HAS COMMITTED TO CONDUCT A POST-APPROVAL OBSERVATIONAL STUDY; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Produc; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 02/04/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – JANE F. BARLOW APPOINTED AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/04/2018 – TherapeuticsMD at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Names Jane F. Barlow Independent Director to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Anticipates IMVEXXY Will Be Available for Comml Distribution in July; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR; 08/03/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA FOR TX-001HR

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,839 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 31,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $93.88. About 466,407 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “New Oriental to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on October 23, 2018 – PR Newswire” on September 25, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine Hosts ACACPMT Congress Addressing Tropical Diseases and Disaster Management – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Makes Its Video-Streaming Move – Seeking Alpha” on March 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Chinese Stocks to Buy While Theyâ€™re Down – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 31,403 shares to 6.07 million shares, valued at $248.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 77,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR).

More notable recent TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why TherapeuticsMD Is Sinking Despite Sharing Good News – Motley Fool” on October 29, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about TherapeuticsMD Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TherapeuticsMD Reports Strong Imvexxy Uptake And Updates On 2019 Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Matthews International Corp (MATW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,870 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TXMD shares while 28 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 184.60 million shares or 0.67% more from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 282,660 shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 256,849 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Inc reported 112,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 10,956 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd invested in 0.02% or 3.38M shares. Moreover, Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) for 368,500 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 14,052 shares. Legal General Plc reported 0% stake. Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Old Dominion Capital Inc accumulated 51,532 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 6,673 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Moreover, Hbk Limited Partnership has 0% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) for 12,000 shares. North Carolina-based Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD).

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 28,564 shares to 97,986 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,774 shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).