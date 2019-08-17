Therapeuticsmd (TXMD) Position Upped by Daruma Capital Management Llc; Orleans Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $659,850

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 784,498 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (TXMD) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 750,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.29% . The hedge fund held 7.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.63M, up from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Therapeuticsmd Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $689.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.86. About 3.39 million shares traded. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TXMD) has declined 61.05% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TXMD News: 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Pro; 11/04/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Enters Into Label Negotiations for TX-004HR; 01/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD to Host First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 3; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC TXMD.O – AS PART OF FDA’S APPROVAL, THERAPEUTICSMD HAS COMMITTED TO CONDUCT A POST-APPROVAL OBSERVATIONAL STUDY; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Produc; 23/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANTICIPATES FDA ACTION TO OCCUR ON PDUFA DATE; 30/05/2018 – Top 3 — #1 FDA executes a 180 on TherapeuticsMD therapy, handing it an OK – and stoking concerns about political influence $TXMD; 07/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Enters Into Label Negotiations With FDA for TX-004HR

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 282,319 shares to 177,242 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 173,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 544,379 shares, and cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS).

More notable recent TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TherapeuticsMD: Buy Before Earnings Trading Idea – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TherapeuticsMD: Dilution Risk Overblown – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TherapeuticsMD: Q2 Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TXMD shares while 28 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 184.60 million shares or 0.67% more from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 704,516 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 14,052 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Co reported 15,873 shares. 11,600 were accumulated by Menta Limited Liability Company. 30,858 were accumulated by Svcs Automobile Association. Huntington Fincl Bank has 0% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division has 0.02% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) for 27,800 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 41,344 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 40,673 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.43 million shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Co Incorporated stated it has 112,000 shares. Oppenheimer & Co Inc reported 0.01% stake. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0% of its portfolio in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $298,889 activity. Shares for $155,119 were bought by Finizio Robert G on Thursday, February 28. 5,000 shares were bought by Thompson Tommy G, worth $15,200. $28,700 worth of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) was bought by Bernick Brian.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 850,096 shares. S R Schill & Associates reported 1,063 shares. Bowen Hanes & Co invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 2,253 shares. Zuckerman Gru Lc holds 0.08% or 1,395 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 15,730 shares. Maryland Mgmt holds 1.85% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 59,917 shares. Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 2.95% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Paragon invested in 0.23% or 1,530 shares. 9,850 are owned by Harbour Investment Mgmt Limited Co. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Llc stated it has 2,853 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 988 shares. Burney has invested 0.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 120,707 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And Communication holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,053 shares.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,150 shares to 22,086 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds Inf Tech Et (VGT) by 4,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Becton Dickinson upsizes notes tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Becton Dickinson and Co. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.