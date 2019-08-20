TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) Reaches $2.78 After 8.00% Down Move; Sns Financial Group Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

The stock of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $2.775. About 3.82M shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) has declined 61.05% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TXMD News: 23/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – HAS NOT BEEN INFORMED BY FDA ABOUT REVIEW STATUS OF ITS NDA FOR TX-004HR; 23/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD HASN’T BEEN INFORMED BY FDA ABOUT TX-004HR NDA; 02/04/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Names Jane F. Barlow Independent Director to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Product Approved for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of VVA, Due to Menopause; 11/04/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PROVIDING SUBSEQUENT UPDATES WITH RESPECT TO LABEL NEGOTIATIONS PRIOR TO PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE; 16/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces Investor and Analyst Day on June 4; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 21/04/2018 – DJ TherapeuticsMD Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXMD)The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $669.39M company. It was reported on Aug, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $2.55 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TXMD worth $53.55M less.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a womenÂ’s health care product company. The company has market cap of $669.39 million. The firm makes and distributes prescription and over-the-counter product lines, including prenatal vitamins, iron supplements, and natural menopause relief products under the vitaMedMD brand, as well as generic formulations of its prescription prenatal vitamins products under the BocaGreenMD Prena1 name. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TherapeuticsMD, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 184.60 million shares or 0.67% more from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association stated it has 0% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 101,999 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 40,000 were accumulated by Alpine Woods Capital Lc. Oppenheimer And invested in 0.01% or 43,035 shares. First Eagle Invest Management Lc holds 0.02% or 1.44 million shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 0% or 390,300 shares. Invesco reported 65,756 shares. Bamco Inc invested in 0.05% or 2.35M shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Stoneridge Investment Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Iridian Asset Mngmt Llc Ct holds 83,305 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) for 92 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 11,250 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Llc accumulated 339,730 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $328,189 activity. The insider Thompson Tommy G bought 5,000 shares worth $15,200. On Monday, May 13 Collins Cooper C. bought $99,870 worth of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) or 30,000 shares. Finizio Robert G bought $155,119 worth of stock or 52,405 shares. The insider Milligan John C.K. IV bought 10,000 shares worth $29,300. 10,000 shares valued at $28,700 were bought by Bernick Brian on Friday, August 9.

More notable recent TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "TherapeuticsMD: Q2 Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha" on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Notable Friday Option Activity: WWE, CBT, TXMD – Nasdaq" published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "TherapeuticsMD: Q2 Earnings Reveal Commercial Progress – Seeking Alpha" on August 14, 2019.

