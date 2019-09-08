Theleme Partners Llp Upped Position in Bank Amer (BAC) as Share Price Rose; Two Sigma Securities Raised Verizon Communications (Put) (VZ) Holding by $1.41 Million; Valuation Declined

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Put) (VZ) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 23,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 343,900 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34 million, up from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 2.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 18.11M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499.78M, up from 15.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 56.05M shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 06/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 15/05/2018 – Aclaris Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA; 17/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 34.00 FROM USD 33.00; RATING HOLD; 09/04/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of April 6 (Table); 27/03/2018 – BOFA GAP WIDENS TO 57.9% FOR BONUSES; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO SEEK CHANGES FOR FUTURE LENDING ARRANGEMENTS; 18/05/2018 – Bank of America Delivers First Widely Available AI–Driven Virtual Financial Assistant; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11,100 shares to 1,400 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V (Put).

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37M shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $288.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

