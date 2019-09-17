Theleme Partners Llp Upped Kla (KLAC) Position by $85.70 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Share Price Rose, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Cut Holding

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 54,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.33 million, down from 60,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $211.29. About 573,127 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 249.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 726,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.24 million, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $151.19. About 1.16 million shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – M&A News [Reg]: Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor buys Orbotech to find additional sources of growth; 19/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLA-Tencor Rtgs Same On Purchase Of Orbotech; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – RPT-KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $962.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 841,000 shares to 999,900 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 19,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.88M for 91.07 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

