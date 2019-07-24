Theleme Partners Llp Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Decreased by $141.54 Million as Stock Declined; As Intelsat (I) Shares Declined, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Lifted Its Holding

Theleme Partners Llp decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 33.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp sold 3.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.42 million, down from 10.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 7.12M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Schwab $Bmark; 3Y +65a, 3Y FRN L equiv, 7Y +95a; 20/03/2018 – Fed approves Charles Schwab bid to acquire Nevada’s Charles Schwab Trust Bank; 04/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $107.1 Mln; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab End-February Total Client Assets $3.33 Tln, up 15%; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.33 TLN AT END OF FEB. :SCHW US; 09/05/2018 – Bend Source: Moms Love ArtConcert at Les Schwab; 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intelsat (I) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 32,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 492,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, up from 459,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Intelsat for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 559,266 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,143 shares to 369,136 shares, valued at $26.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,397 shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $11.64 million activity. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of stock.

