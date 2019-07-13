Theleme Partners Llp Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Decreased as Share Price Declined; Par Capital Management Has Cut Position in Semgroup (SEMG) by $2.10 Million

Theleme Partners Llp decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 33.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp sold 3.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.75 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.42M, down from 10.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 9.92M shares traded or 28.05% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Pretax Profit Margin 41.8%; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Rev $2.4B; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video); 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%; 16/05/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 30/05/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 557,779 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, down from 707,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 637,034 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 47.13% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup: Project Is Estimated to Cost Between $60M and $66M; 15/03/2018 – Semgroup Sold SemMaterials México to Ergon Asfaltos México HC for About $72 M; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO COST BETWEEN $60 MLN AND $66 MLN, OF WHICH SEMGROUP WILL FUND 51 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP AFFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER THIS YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Tortoise Capital Advisors Exits Position in SemGroup; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup Will Fund 51% of Project; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.48; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 11.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $894.46 million for 14.97 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.90% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $11.81 million activity. Ruffel Charles A. had bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250. 3,739 shares valued at $162,946 were sold by Craig Jonathan M. on Tuesday, January 15.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 195,000 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $76.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 216.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.12 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% EPS growth.