Theleme Partners Llp Stake in Micron Technology (MU) Boosted by $14.72 Million; Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose While Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Decreased Holding

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 50.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 18,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 18,119 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, down from 36,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $208.05. About 3.90M shares traded or 0.43% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 359,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.75 million, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 16.53M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Company has invested 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 14,530 shares. Moreover, Ws Management Lllp has 4.95% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.98 million shares. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 6 shares. Bp Public Ltd Llc invested in 125,000 shares. Valueworks Limited has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hightower Ltd stated it has 0.1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Gfs Advsrs Limited accumulated 0.1% or 8,000 shares. 45,757 were reported by At Bank. Oakworth holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 14,607 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 781,641 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Da Davidson & reported 33,527 shares.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Micron Stock Down But Not Out? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Still A Buy Even After Thirteen Percent Jump – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron sees meaningful demand recovery – presentation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Is Right: Itâ€™s Time to Buy Micron Stock Again – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37 million shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $288.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 65,605 shares to 76,605 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.83 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 81,149 shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx invested in 2.59% or 46,399 shares. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12,639 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 2,317 were reported by Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt. Advisory Inc owns 89,450 shares. 8,366 are held by Profit Investment Mgmt Limited. Frontier Invest Co holds 3,890 shares. Westwood Group Inc invested 2.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ameriprise holds 5.73 million shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 40,210 shares stake. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 2.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 27,214 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 10,739 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd reported 0.22% stake. Hbk Invests LP owns 8,189 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.64% or 89,278 shares.