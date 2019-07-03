Theleme Partners Llp Raised Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $4.48 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Declined While Schmidt P J Investment Management Boosted Stake

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,851 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38M, up from 28,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $245.21. About 2.33 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 953,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.83 million, up from 918,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133. About 1.57 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.33 million was sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 1.01M shares. Capital Guardian Tru holds 1.01% or 306,830 shares. 56,824 are held by Pinnacle Prns. Boston Research Mngmt Inc owns 818 shares. Colony Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 115,185 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 1.07% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 6,364 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability Co. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 2,650 shares. Michael And Susan Dell Foundation accumulated 20,461 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 1.21% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Chesley Taft And Assoc Llc reported 77,437 shares. Altavista Wealth Management reported 9,625 shares. Petrus Lta invested in 1,928 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin & Incorporated Tn holds 12,213 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Atria Invests Llc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Shine Investment Advisory reported 768 shares. 72,115 were accumulated by Foundry Partners Lc. Newfocus Fincl Grp Ltd Com reported 14,760 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,111 shares. New York-based Lvw Advisors Lc has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Waters Parkerson & Commerce Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.48% or 44,328 shares. Paloma Partners Management holds 5,565 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 6,065 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Manitoba – Canada-based Cardinal Capital Management has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Allied Advisory Serv invested in 38,913 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Com owns 150 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Burney has 0.95% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 119,219 shares.

