Theleme Partners Llp Lowered Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $114.19 Million; Shares Rose; As Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Price Rose, Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Cut Its Position

Theleme Partners Llp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp sold 3.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 14.18 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $411.13 million, down from 18.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 44.19M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to step away from clients that make military-style assault rifles for civilians; 30/05/2018 – R21 Holdings: Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch Increased Line of Credit to $145 Million; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America said in a statement Thursday that its policy, first stated in April, on refusing to finance manufacturers of military-style weapons for civilians “is unchanged.”; 09/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Combined, the trade is down more than 5 percent, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 13% This Year, BofA Leads

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 98.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 368,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 4,270 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $485,000, down from 372,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $124.78. About 1.11M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 726,229 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $120.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.75 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $321.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Dorsey Wright Etf by 17,392 shares to 49,630 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.03M for 35.05 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.