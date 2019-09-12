Theleme Partners Llp Lifted Kla (KLAC) Position by $85.70 Million; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake Maintained by Systematic Financial Management Lp

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) by 68.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 8,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 21,594 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 12,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $63.53. About 132,798 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table)

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 249.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 726,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.24M, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $151.72. About 335,845 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor: Orbotech Transaction Has Equity Value of About $3.4B; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q REV. $1.02B, EST. $1B; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Fincl Bank, a Montana-based fund reported 6,779 shares. Blackstone has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 35,604 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Farmstead Cap Management Ltd Company holds 35% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 197,255 shares. Eaton Vance owns 911,919 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Mngmt LP owns 1.09% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 368,369 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 128,782 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nbw Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 118,413 shares. Pension holds 275,800 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 1,786 shares. Sei, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 196,005 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 81,279 shares. First Republic Investment Management owns 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 30,164 shares. Parametric Associates has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 323,771 shares. Fdx Advisors owns 3,899 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 26,460 shares to 39,015 shares, valued at $891,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synovus Financial Corporation (NYSE:SNV) by 12,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,016 shares, and cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings In.