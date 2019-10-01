Theleme Partners Llp Lifted Its Kla (KLAC) Stake by $85.70 Million; Valuation Rose; As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Share Value Rose, Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Raised by $380,016 Its Stake

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 6,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 29,683 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 23,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 410,402 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB 2018 LOAD FACTOR 79.4% VS 80.2% LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Up About 20%; 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES PLANS TO CONSTRUCT NEW BUILDING NEAR AIRPORT; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York pilot base; 07/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group names Max Tidwell Vice President of Safety and Security; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE EXITED LOGI, TMUS, ALK, OXY, KHC IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 5.8%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Traffic Rose 6.5%

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 249.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 726,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.24 million, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $158.55. About 663,596 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $1.99; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Total Cost Synergies of About $50M; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ANNOUNCES $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Acquire Orbotech In Deal With Equity Value Of About $3.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q REV. $1.02B, EST. $1B

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investors skittish on airline stocks – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Airline sector preps for big earnings week – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Alaska Air Could Ramp Up Share Buybacks Soon – The Motley Fool” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Alaska Air Group Earnings: A Turnaround Takes Shape – Motley Fool” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 39,691 shares. Huntington Financial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Victory Capital has invested 0.41% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Moreover, Prudential Fincl Inc has 0.02% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 153,700 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 27,229 shares. Frontier Mgmt Co Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 125,960 shares. The California-based Lpl Finance Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Mengis Management accumulated 9,700 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 4,118 shares or 0% of the stock. Burney owns 14,361 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Lc stated it has 1.38 million shares. Par Capital reported 2.9% stake. Caprock Group, a Idaho-based fund reported 4,609 shares. Tanaka Capital Inc holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 15,284 shares. Scout has invested 0.64% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).