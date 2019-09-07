Theleme Partners Llp Lifted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position; Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM) Valuation Rose While Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Upped Holding by $1.26 Million

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 12,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 218,312 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.10M, up from 205,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase& Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “COMMERCIAL BANKING CONTINUED TO SEE REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY RATES AND GOOD CAPITAL MARKETS FLOWS” IN QTR; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S EIGEN WARNS OF `HOSTILE’ BOND MARKET AS RATES CLIMB; 08/03/2018 – “The equity market has some way to go for the next year to two,” said J.P. Morgan’s Daniel Pinto. “But then, if there is a correction, it could be a deep correction.”; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 23/03/2018 – EURONAV EURN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8.5

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 2.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 18.11M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499.78M, up from 15.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 54.50M shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – CNBC TRANSCRIPT: CNBC’S KAYLA TAUSCHE SPEAKS WITH BANK OF AMERICA COO AND CTO CATHERINE BESSANT TODAY AT CNBC’S CAPITAL EXCHANGE EVENT; 27/04/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – DBR [Reg]: Pa. Law Firm Sues Bank of America Over Hacking-Related Wire Transfer; 02/04/2018 – HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC SAYS VTB CAPITAL, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, SBERBANK CIB ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Bank of America’s U.S. RMBS Servicer Ratings; 27/04/2018 – Ex-Bank of America executive seeks $100 million in damages in defamation claim; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Energy And Financials: The Energy Sector Has Shrunk To Just 4.5% S&P 500 Market Cap Weight – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5,659 shares to 120,054 shares, valued at $29.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 21,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,867 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 402,536 were reported by Foundry Ltd Co. Asset Mngmt One Limited reported 1.68 million shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs has invested 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Company has 0.2% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 68,657 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Portland Invest Counsel has 0.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lsv Asset holds 10.25 million shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Evergreen Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 21,001 shares. 2,883 are held by Winfield Associate Inc. 194,148 are held by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel. Indiana Tru & Invest Communication owns 1.71% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 32,553 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 1.27% or 1.00 million shares. Orrstown Financial owns 10,652 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Sirios Cap LP holds 893,333 shares. Argent Management Ltd Liability Com reported 3.81% stake.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Investorplace.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 250,000 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. 71,949 are owned by Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Corp. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Inc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gabalex Cap Ltd Com invested in 5.98% or 750,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 16.89M shares. Stearns Finance Serv Group has 38,577 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 19,212 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Amg Natl Trust Bankshares accumulated 0.35% or 204,820 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.33% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.57% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Coe Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Polar Capital Llp has 2.51 million shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Burke And Herbert Bank & Trust And Tru reported 48,500 shares.