Theleme Partners Llp Increases Stake in Bank Amer (BAC); Portolan Capital Management Upped J2 Global (JCOM) Position by $2.30 Million; Share Price Rose

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) by 40.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 26,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 92,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04 million, up from 66,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $80.7. About 427,457 shares traded or 13.82% up from the average. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 2.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 18.11M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499.78 million, up from 15.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 94.18M shares traded or 91.43% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Iqvia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Bank of America exec sees mixed signals on business loan demand; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 21/03/2018 – BOFA ENDS INTERNAL PROBE OF $292M LOSS ON STEINHOFF MARGIN LOAN; 15/05/2018 – American Renal at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY HIRES SEMICONDUCTOR HEAD FROM BANK OF AMERICA; 27/03/2018 – IPO Sniffer: Meituan-Dianping taps BAML, GS and MS for HK IPO; 05/05/2018 – Bank of America says the dollar volume of physician mortgages it has issued has increased ninefold between 2008 and 2017; 19/03/2018 – ECB, BOJ seen holding rates as Fed plows ahead – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7,126 shares to 40,710 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Match Group Inc. by 61,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,433 shares, and cut its stake in Skechers Usa Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 4,334 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 384,560 shares. Blair William Co Il holds 0.01% or 18,489 shares. Rice Hall James & holds 576,298 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Comerica Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 31,159 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Shelton Cap Management invested in 282 shares. Us Bank De holds 0% or 17,234 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd holds 0.02% or 3,697 shares. Los Angeles Equity holds 60,765 shares. Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.96% or 152,252 shares in its portfolio. Principal Group Incorporated has 775,388 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jackson Square Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 1.02% or 2.14M shares. Dorsey And Whitney Comm Ltd Liability holds 2,809 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Shell Asset invested in 5,362 shares.

