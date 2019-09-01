Theleme Partners Llp Increased Its Micron Technology (MU) Position by $14.72 Million; Stock Price Rose; Aquiline Capital Partners Stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Has Cut by $1.06 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 359,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.75M, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 19,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.28 million, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 352,348 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sum Up The Pieces: FXL Could Be Worth $75 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Micron Stock Down But Not Out? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MU, MA, URI – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards for the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37M shares to 6.75 million shares, valued at $288.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.34 million for 9.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

