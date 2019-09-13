Theleme Partners Llp Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (WFC) Lowered as Market Value Rose; Driehaus Capital Management Has Upped Its Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Holding by $21.93 Million

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 1.83 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 8.20M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.19M, up from 6.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 6.49 million shares traded or 6.41% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 16/05/2018 – The Tribune: I-T Dept quizzes Videocon Group MD Dhoot in ICICI loan case; 12/04/2018 – INDIA AGENCY QUESTIONED 2 EXECUTIVES OF NUPOWER IN ICICI MATTER; 31/05/2018 – India’s ICICI announces investigation of chief executive; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO’S DRILLDOWN LIST DECREASED FROM 440.65 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2016 TO 47.28 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – GARG: INDIA PROBE AGENCIES GETTING INTO BOTTOM OF ICICI ISSUE; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Allegations Against ICICI Bank Pose Reputational Risks; 05/04/2018 – Times of India: CBI questions ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar’s brother-in-law; 12/04/2018 – Mint: Videocon loan case: Embattled ICICI board plans investor outreach; 30/05/2018 – India’s ICICI Bank to probe allegations against CEO; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.30 RUPEES PER SHARE

Theleme Partners Llp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (WFC) by 21.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp sold 2.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 8.15 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $385.66M, down from 10.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 23.96 million shares traded or 22.76% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SAYS IT WILL BE HARD TO MEANINGFULLY GROW NET INTEREST INCOME THIS YEAR BECAUSE OF RUN-OFF PORTFOLIOS, ASSET CAP; 08/05/2018 – Goldman, Wells Fargo Looking to Credit Cards for Bigger Returns; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – DAVID MARKS NAMED TO LEAD WELLS FARGO COMMERCIAL CAPITAL; 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes; 26/04/2018 – Investigation Targets Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Actions — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 10/05/2018 – WFC SEES 2018 ASSET CAP NET INCOME IMPACT LESS THAN $100M; 15/03/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 726,229 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $120.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Financial Bank Tru Of Newtown invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Premier Asset Ltd Liability holds 30,037 shares. First City holds 0.56% or 14,010 shares in its portfolio. Hendershot holds 5,223 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 6.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 3.07 million shares. Gabelli And Inv Advisers has invested 0.41% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.47% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Blue Edge Ltd Co has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.88% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Oppenheimer & Comm owns 120,593 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 202,773 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 2.81 million shares. Principal Grp Inc Incorporated owns 6.44M shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Cortland Advisers Ltd Co invested 4.58% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hm Payson And Co holds 0.57% or 333,837 shares.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 182,998 shares to 138,055 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icf International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 47,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,286 shares, and cut its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).