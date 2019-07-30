Theleme Partners Llp Has Upped Stake in Micron Technology (MU); Cvs Health (CVS) Holder First American Bank Trimmed Stake by $828,178

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 359,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.75M, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 19.75 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD

First American Bank decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 67.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 15,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,427 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 23,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 4.65 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited invested in 180,364 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Columbus Hill Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 50,000 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Alabama-based Zweig has invested 1.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Addison Co has invested 0.25% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 3.82 million are owned by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Adage Ptnrs Group Llc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Braun Stacey Assoc has 0.55% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tuttle Tactical Management accumulated 50,847 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Zwj Inv Counsel holds 1.44% or 423,964 shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 377,474 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 26.62M shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc holds 6,656 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Management reported 6,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hennessy Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 63,500 shares.

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37M shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $288.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nbc Universal Media Llc (Prn) by 485,000 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford by 14,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Pear Tree Funds.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M on Friday, February 1. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 8.31 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital stated it has 22.59M shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. California-based Amer Assets Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, B Riley Wealth Management has 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sequoia Financial Advsr reported 7,681 shares stake. Olstein Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.57% or 177,000 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.26% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6.84M shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 2,500 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Llc owns 6.88M shares. Moreover, Community Trust Invest Company has 1.63% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lowe Brockenbrough Communications holds 56,699 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Moreover, Shufro Rose And Lc has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Addison Cap stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.06% or 51,121 shares in its portfolio.