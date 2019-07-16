Theleme Partners Llp Has Upped Its Holding in Micron Technology (MU) by $14.72 Million as Shares Declined; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Rose While Tealwood Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $335,755

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 6,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, down from 108,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 8.81 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 359,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.75M, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 25.67 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : NIO, AMD, MU, QQQ, ABB, DB, HQY, HTZ~, BP, TMUS, BAC, TVIX – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “President Trumpâ€™s Huawei Pivot Could Be Huge for 3 Top Semiconductor Companies – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron: Tricky Valuation Argument – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron Stock Is in the Crosshairs As China Threatens Its DRAM Business – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Micron Technology: Still Offering Long-Term Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Pa owns 5,150 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 46,859 were reported by Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd. Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 24,059 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Com holds 28,368 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Regent Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.84% or 61,365 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com reported 22,035 shares. Eagle Asset Management, Florida-based fund reported 10,892 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Lc reported 52 shares stake. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1,302 shares.

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37 million shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $288.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $235.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,212 shares to 18,218 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 38,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.35 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Trust reported 123,843 shares. Petrus Trust Com Lta holds 1.38% or 131,703 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 90.60 million shares or 1.37% of the stock. 18,290 were reported by Augustine Asset Mgmt. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc owns 502,287 shares. Glenview Savings Bank Trust Dept holds 4.53% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 196,334 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.78% or 655,287 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Com reported 0.46% stake. Pacific Mngmt holds 125,298 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Moreover, S&Co has 1.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 211,992 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 4.31% or 448,622 shares. Navellier And Assocs stated it has 56,148 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.41% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Michigan-based Monroe Bankshares And Mi has invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Linscomb And Williams holds 135,122 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: PCMI, NSIT, GRUB, NANO, RTEC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: IYZ – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FRSX, ESLT, ADBE, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Blue-Chip Technology Stocks to Buy to Close Out June – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: M&A Fuels Stocks; Streaming Wars to Heat Up – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.