Theleme Partners Llp Has Trimmed The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Position by $97.80 Million; Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) Holding Has Lifted by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc

Theleme Partners Llp decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 36.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp sold 2.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 4.30M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $172.82 million, down from 6.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 6.21 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net $783M; 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.55; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%; 08/05/2018 – Casey Schwab of NFL Players Association to Keynote Summer Meeting Of Legislators from Gaming States, July 13-15 in Cleveland

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 29,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.27% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.44M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Univest Financial Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $763.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 151,117 shares traded or 65.37% up from the average. Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) has risen 0.04% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c; 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP); 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest; 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $62,600 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.85, from 2.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold UVSP shares while 38 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.66 million shares or 0.58% more from 18.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) for 55,867 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) for 31,654 shares. Alberta Invest Corporation holds 9,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 10,558 shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Llc invested 0% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Ameritas Inc invested 0% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Indexiq Advisors Limited Company holds 51,870 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Meeder Asset holds 2,949 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,927 shares or 0% of the stock. Us National Bank De holds 0% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) or 4,291 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Endeavour Capital Advsr Inc stated it has 1.08 million shares.

More notable recent Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Univest Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:UVSP) Upcoming 0.8% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Univest Corporation to be Renamed Univest Financial Corporation Nasdaq:UVSP – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy These 5 Top Small Banks to Boost Portfolio Gains – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Univest Bank and Trust Co. Appoints South Jersey Commercial Banking Team – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $675.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 86,126 shares to 344,225 shares, valued at $9.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 19,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,224 shares, and cut its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC).

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $2.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 726,229 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $120.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Low Fee Banking Options – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wolfe goes bullish on Schwab – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Charles Schwab confirms around 600 layoffs – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schwab to cut 600 jobs as lower interest rates pinch profit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.81 million for 15.96 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.