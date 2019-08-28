Theleme Partners Llp Has Raised Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $73.40 Million as Shares Rose; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreased Its Position

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $157.68. About 2.68 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 2.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 18.11M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499.78M, up from 15.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $26.97. About 26.86M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/04/2018 – BofA’s Gun Dilemma Is Just the Start as Activist Pressure Mounts; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of America $Benchmark PerpNC5; IPT 6% Area; 12/04/2018 – BofA Raises Concerns About Zambia’s Debt as Risks Seen Growing; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 31% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – VeriFone Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 11/05/2018 – BofA Financials Co-Head Is Said to Be Among Two Bankers Exiting; 11/05/2018 – BofA’s Hard Line on Assault Rifles Can’t Please Anti-Gun Groups; 26/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Result of AGM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prns Group Ag reported 246,983 shares. Moreover, Soroban Prtnrs LP has 7.71% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2.55M shares. Montrusco Bolton Inc reported 35,870 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. First Interstate National Bank & Trust invested in 1.68% or 45,030 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 10,650 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.64% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cannell Peter B & reported 47,594 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 252,603 were accumulated by Cookson Peirce &. The Illinois-based Thomas Story Son Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Boston Advsrs Ltd holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 65,069 shares. 5,550 are owned by Pettee Invsts Incorporated. Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.37% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Whittier Trust Com reported 0.14% stake. Virtu Limited Co accumulated 0.03% or 2,743 shares. Capital Associate New York has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.22 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37 million shares to 6.75 million shares, valued at $288.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America: Next Stop $25 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Payment Processing, Banking Issues Continue To Hinder Small CBD Brands – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.97M were reported by Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp. Moreover, Carlson Capital LP has 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 128,312 shares. North Mgmt holds 13,099 shares. Trust Department Mb Bank & Trust N A invested in 948 shares or 0% of the stock. 16,797 were accumulated by Invest House Ltd. Georgia-based Narwhal Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Illinois-based Old Second National Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.94% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mendon Capital Corporation has invested 0.67% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rothschild & Com Asset Mngmt Us has 4.80 million shares. 48,975 were accumulated by Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 19,460 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Retail Bank invested in 0.29% or 164,799 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.8% or 354,863 shares. 1.11M are held by Dana Invest Advisors. St Johns Inv Management Company Ltd, a Florida-based fund reported 105,357 shares.