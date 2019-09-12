Theleme Partners Llp Has Lowered Micron Technology (MU) Stake By $1.54 Million; Salzman & Company Has Decreased Its Moodys (MCO) Position

Salzman & Company decreased Moodys Corp (MCO) stake by 28.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salzman & Company sold 3,584 shares as Moodys Corp (MCO)’s stock rose 10.54%. The Salzman & Company holds 9,115 shares with $1.78M value, down from 12,699 last quarter. Moodys Corp now has $40.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $213.08. About 674,659 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes Of Wfcm 2017-RB1; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL AUTO INDUSTRY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Negative Outlook, Affirms A3 On St. Peter, Mn Electric Enterprise’s Revenue Bonds; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says U.S. trade policy could hurt economic outlook; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Kentucky Lease-Appropriation Bonds; Outlook Stable; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $1.1 Billion Of Gse Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) Rmbs Issued In 2016 And 2017; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ozlm Xviii, Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms The Aa1 Ratings Of The Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Cards Ii Trust 2018-2 Notes; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes Of Comm 2015-CCRE23

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56 million for 30.79 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Ser Automobile Association invested in 1.46 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. M&T Comml Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 47,232 shares. The Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Benjamin F Edwards And has 0.17% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 6,405 shares. 30,535 were reported by Zeke Cap Advsr. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 21,125 shares. Wafra invested 0.65% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.27% or 3.67 million shares. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated invested in 1.37% or 384,692 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc holds 0.33% or 9.74 million shares in its portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Thornburg Invest Management Incorporated holds 0.28% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 748,246 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 367,076 shares. 2.61 million were accumulated by Korea Investment Corp.

Among 15 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $48.29’s average target is -4.36% below currents $50.49 stock price. Micron had 42 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Friday, June 21. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $50 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Sell” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 21. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Cowen & Co. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Monday, June 24 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $49 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Rosenblatt maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Among 8 analysts covering Moody`s (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Moody`s has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $205.25’s average target is -3.67% below currents $213.08 stock price. Moody`s had 15 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. PiperJaffray maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 5 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $19200 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 1. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Tuesday, September 10. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $17300 target.