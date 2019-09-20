Theleme Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Micron Technology (MU) Position by $1.54 Million; Share Value Rose; Goelzer Investment Management Has Lowered Meredith (MDP) Position by $1.06 Million; Stock Declined

Theleme Partners Llp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp sold 40,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.96M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.70 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 16.86 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 19,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 183,435 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10 million, down from 202,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $35.82. About 628,432 shares traded or 9.89% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 19/03/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO NINE, ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Meredith hires bankers to sell off unwanted magazines; 26/03/2018 – NOLA Live: Saints hosted wide receiver Cameron Meredith, a restricted free agent, on a visit; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Corp: About 200 Employees Have Been Notified That Their Positions Have Been Eliminated; 15/05/2018 – PATRICK MCCREERY ELECTED PRESIDENT OF MEREDITH LOCAL MEDIA GROUP; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 14/05/2018 – Sports Illustrated And LIFE VR Win Sports Emmy Award For “Capturing Everest”; 19/04/2018 – TIME Reveals Its Annual List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 151,268 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.19% or 204,743 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp invested in 0.04% or 31,775 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0.14% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 159,098 shares. Asset Mgmt Advsrs reported 99,205 shares or 3.3% of all its holdings. Psagot Invest House Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bb&T Securities Limited has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 159,176 are owned by Norinchukin Fincl Bank The. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 4.30 million shares. Citigroup Inc has 2.62 million shares. 21,125 are owned by Ftb Advsr. Greenleaf Tru, Michigan-based fund reported 22,038 shares. First Dallas Incorporated holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 15,550 shares. Theleme Ptnrs Llp invested in 1.96 million shares.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SSYS, MU, PYPL – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A ‘Better-Than-Feared’ Micron Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron Technology: Finally A Tangible Growth Driver – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron (MU) Still A Buy Even After Thirteen Percent Jump – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy ‘Cheap’ Micron (MU) Stock Before Earnings, Despite Chip Price Worries? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56 million for 30.38 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $2.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 726,229 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $120.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Meredith Corp (MDP) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation – GuruFocus.com” published on September 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Meredith Corporation (MDP) – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “55 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LB, EGBN, VAL and MDP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold MDP shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 2.75% more from 41.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 42 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Fruth Inv has invested 0.17% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 363,824 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 20 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Edmp holds 4.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) or 79,412 shares. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 5,836 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 2,317 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Teton owns 33,000 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Burney Com accumulated 4,164 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 291,404 shares.