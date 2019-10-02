Theleme Partners Llp Has Lifted Kla (KLAC) Stake; R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Holding In Mylan N V (MYL) Was Has Boosted

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 249.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 726,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.24 million, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $155.83. About 1.02M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kla-Tencor’s Baa2 Rating Following Credit Positive Acquisition Of Orbotech Ltd; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 94,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 billion, up from 93,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.54. About 5.17M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 27/04/2018 – Teva Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE® (glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg/mL; 07/05/2018 – FDA APPROVED MYLAN ANDA FOR PANTOPRAZOLE SODIUM; 19/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022141 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 21/04/2018 – MYLAN: GLATIRAMER ACETATE DATA FURTHER SUPPORTS FDA’S APPROVAL; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts and Acknowledges Coherus BioSciences Biologics License Application of CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate) for Review; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 15/04/2018 – Arab Finance: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – COMPANIES EXPECT TO RECEIVE A DECISION FROM EMA IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

