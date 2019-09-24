Theleme Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding; Armour Residential Reit (ARR) Shorts Decreased By 25.85%

Theleme Partners Llp decreased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 2.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Theleme Partners Llp sold 40,500 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Theleme Partners Llp holds 1.96M shares with $75.70 million value, down from 2.00 million last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $53.68B valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 18.61M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.11% or 4.82 million shares in its portfolio. Cap World holds 36.14M shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Columbus Circle Investors, Connecticut-based fund reported 449,547 shares. Shelton accumulated 118,379 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Company owns 62,432 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division owns 104,654 shares. Korea Investment Corp invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Focused Wealth Incorporated owns 0.23% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 22,193 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited holds 540 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 264,944 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Braun Stacey Associates Inc, a New York-based fund reported 208,065 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.17% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 291,700 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 48,858 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication.

Among 11 analysts covering Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Micron Technology has $6600 highest and $28 lowest target. $51.83’s average target is 6.58% above currents $48.63 stock price. Micron Technology had 22 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Sunday, June 23 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Longbow. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, September 10. Cascend maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. J.P. Morgan maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, September 4 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MU in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of MU in report on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 29.65 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

