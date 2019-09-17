Theleme Partners Llp Has Cut Its Micron Technology (MU) Position as Stock Price Rose; Zpr Investment Management Has Cut Regal Beloit (RBC) Position by $475,389

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 47.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 5,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 6,531 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $534,000, down from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $77.15. About 247,395 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – FINAL DISTRIBUTION OF HK$0.071 PER UNIT; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Rating Watch on Melsta Regal Finance to Evolving from Negative; 19/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–REGAL CLOSED CASE CARTS – 36C24518Q0110; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 08/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 group forecast; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME REGAL BELOIT TRADES 4:23PM-4:26PM; 24/04/2018 – IMAX And Cineworld Group Sign Agreement To Install New IMAX® With Laser Experience In 55 Cineworld And Regal IMAX Locations; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATES POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS REGAL BELOIT TRADES; 08/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – FY REVENUE HK$2,560.6 MLN VS HK$2,617.1 MLN

Theleme Partners Llp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp sold 40,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.96 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.70M, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.15. About 17.50 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 61,948 are held by Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Lp. 331,200 were reported by Denali Advsr Limited Com. Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cutter & Brokerage holds 19,433 shares. Aldebaran has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Alyeska Inv Gp Lp has 26,395 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% or 124,340 shares. Boston Partners owns 86,608 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 196,611 shares. Moors Cabot Inc owns 0.14% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 28,217 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Com has invested 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 264,944 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 117 shares. Tcw Gp Inc holds 782,559 shares. 586,608 were reported by Asset One Company Ltd.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56 million for 30.58 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 726,229 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $120.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $49.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 21,567 shares to 47,927 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 5,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc.

Analysts await Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, down 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. RBC’s profit will be $61.22 million for 13.21 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Regal Beloit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold RBC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.52 million shares or 0.48% less from 38.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Incorporated accumulated 2,822 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantbot Technology LP owns 300 shares. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 4,750 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.11% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Jpmorgan Chase owns 0% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 293,206 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) or 477,137 shares. State Street holds 1.11M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Llc owns 4,733 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 31,076 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management, California-based fund reported 285,380 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.03% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 7,400 shares. 49,000 are held by Twin Cap Mngmt. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc owns 183,832 shares.

