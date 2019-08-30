Theleme Partners Llp Has Boosted United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $4.48 Million; Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Boosted Mylan (MYL) Stake by $677,264

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 953,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.83 million, up from 918,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.54. About 1.17 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Mylan Inc (MYL) by 38.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 24,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 87,438 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 63,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Mylan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $19.34. About 1.79M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE A SUBSEQUENT COMMERCIALIZATION MILESTONE PAYMENT AND SALES ROYALTIES; 09/05/2018 – Mylan N.V. 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Advair Introduction Subject to no Substitutable Generic Competitor; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS IN FILING IT IS COOPERATING WITH DOJ DEMAND; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO GLATIRAMER ACETATE; 11/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline’s Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLEN.NS – GRANT OF SUBSTITUTION AND SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH OF GENERIC SERETIDE ACCUHALER IN DENMARK; 12/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo wins a reprieve for Advair; AstraZeneca delays lung cancer trial results; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 078139 Company: MYLAN; 20/04/2018 – FDA APPROVED MYLAN ANDA FOR ECONAZOLE NITRATE ON APRIL 18

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership has 742,610 shares. Miller Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.59% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Goelzer Inv Mngmt has 58,338 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Sol Mgmt Co holds 0.18% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 5,104 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Argent Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 407,281 were accumulated by Whitebox Ltd Liability. Notis invested in 2.53% or 40,570 shares. Coho Prns Ltd owns 3,031 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Inc has invested 0.38% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Westport Asset Management holds 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 4,127 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.32% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). S&Co stated it has 4,200 shares. Schulhoff & Incorporated stated it has 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Leavell Inv Mngmt invested in 0.45% or 30,925 shares.

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37 million shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $288.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 71,736 shares to 15,254 shares, valued at $658,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,297 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gemmer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL).