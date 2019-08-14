Theleme Partners Llp Has Boosted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $73.40 Million; Stock Price Rose; Garde Capital Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST) Trimmed by $1.64 Million

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 2.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 18.11 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499.78 million, up from 15.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 69.87 million shares traded or 42.02% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 12/04/2018 – 76GP: BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simiple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE PRICES OFFERING OF $250M NOTES DUE MAY 2023; 22/05/2018 – SocGen Hires Second Ex-BofA Banker Within Weeks After Weak Start; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch Expects Tariffs Deal Despite Escalating Rhetoric (Video); 14/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Drop 8.7% in 2018, BofA Leads; 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas; 25/05/2018 – D.C. airport bonds to lead holiday week in U.S. muni market

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 6,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 4,376 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 11,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $276.26. About 1.30M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37 million shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $288.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.30 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $579.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 10,790 shares to 473,732 shares, valued at $31.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 21,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 779,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).