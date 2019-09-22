Theleme Partners Llp Continues to Hold Stake in Kla (KLAC); Valmont Inds (VMI) Holder Spitfire Capital Raised Its Holding by $497,700 as Stock Value Rose

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 38,879 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93M, up from 34,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $137.25. About 256,582 shares traded or 90.06% up from the average. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 249.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 726,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.24 million, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $155.5. About 3.19M shares traded or 99.83% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $1.99; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Raise About $1B in New Long-Term Debt Financing to Complete Share Repurchase; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sets $2B Share-Repurchase Authorization; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Aims to Complete Repurchase 12-18 Months Following Orbotech Closing; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – M&A News [Reg]: Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor buys Orbotech to find additional sources of growth

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 22,320 shares to 250,445 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,389 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold VMI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 16.61 million shares or 3.66% less from 17.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btim owns 149,323 shares. The United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Management Limited has invested 0.02% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 7,940 shares. 18,646 are held by Rice Hall James Assoc Ltd Liability. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd holds 7,290 shares. 55 are owned by Next Financial Gru. Robecosam Ag owns 187,100 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Blackrock owns 1.91 million shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability invested in 6 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,335 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Renaissance Llc has 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 94,500 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gp invested in 0% or 1,262 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 3,350 shares. The Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Prudential Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold KLAC shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 6,903 shares. Hudson Bay Capital LP invested in 0.01% or 3,800 shares. Dean Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.65% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Company accumulated 8 shares. 237,076 are held by Renaissance Limited. Prudential Public Lc holds 4,145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Syntal Prtn reported 5,862 shares. 2,680 were reported by First Hawaiian Bankshares. 4,620 are owned by Srb Corp. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation owns 18,553 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Allstate Corp accumulated 18,824 shares. Sei Invs Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Next Fincl Gp Inc reported 955 shares. Dupont Capital Corp stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 19,042 shares.