Theleme Partners Llp Continues to Hold Stake in Kla (KLAC); Allegion Pub LTD Co (ALLE) Valuation Rose While Arrowpoint Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $45.41 Million

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (ALLE) by 40.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 412,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.54% . The institutional investor held 595,563 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.84 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allegion Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.31. About 523,700 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 27.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY EPS $4.20-EPS $4.35; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY GWA GROUP’S GAINSBOROUGH FOR A$107M; 03/04/2018 – Allegion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Rev $613.1M; 08/03/2018 – Allegion Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Fund; 13/05/2018 – GWA SAYS TO SELL DOOR & ACCESS SYSTEMS TO ALLEGION FOR A$107M; 27/04/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 13/05/2018 – GWA Sells Door, Access Systems Unit to Allegion for A$107 Million; 05/04/2018 – Allegion Declares Quarterly Dividend

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 249.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 726,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.24 million, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $157.98. About 2.74M shares traded or 73.58% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS POST CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ISRAEL ANTITRUST AUTHORITY GRANTED REQUEST BY KLA-TENCOR FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Acquire Orbotech In Deal With Equity Value Of About $3.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Net $306.9M; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Raise About $1B in New Long-Term Debt Financing to Complete Share Repurchase; 19/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLA-Tencor Rtgs Same On Purchase Of Orbotech; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 84,805 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $129.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 1.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Analysts await Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 8.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.23 per share. ALLE’s profit will be $124.19 million for 19.23 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Allegion plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.