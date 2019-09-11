Theleme Partners Llp Boosted Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $140.43 Million as Share Price Rose; Peapack (PGC) Shareholder Seidman Lawrence B Lifted Its Stake

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 39.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 2.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 10.33M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.94M, up from 7.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.72. About 13.30M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNED ~$3BLN FROM SWAPS POSITIONS OVER TIME: CFO; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT IS “VERY LIKELY” WELLS FARGO WILL OUTPERFORM MOST OF ITS BANK RIVALS OVER THE NEXT DECADE; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 20/04/2018 – CFPB CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO AGREED TO SETTLE WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING ANY OF THE FINDINGS OF FACT OR CONCLUSIONS OF LAW; 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Seritage Growth Properties; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Launches ‘Re-Established,’ a New Brand Campaign; 09/04/2018 – WFC, BRKA: BREAKING @CFPBDirector Mulvaney seeks record fine against @WellsFargo. Could reach $1 bln. Certain to top $100 mln penalty doled out in 2016. Would fulfill @realDonaldTrump Tweet from Dec promising to go hard after third-largest bank. They want deal in days, sources; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million–Update

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 76.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 76,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 176,191 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 103,123 shares traded or 48.41% up from the average. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37 million shares to 6.75 million shares, valued at $288.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Company reported 175,562 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Diligent Investors Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,344 shares. 4,244 are owned by Ckw Fin Gp. Blackrock stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Nippon Life Global Americas has invested 1.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sandhill Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,172 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins accumulated 76,383 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Colonial Trust Advsr, a South Carolina-based fund reported 4,503 shares. Benedict Fincl owns 4,867 shares. Hikari accumulated 7.82% or 1.54M shares. Nomura Asset Management reported 0.61% stake. L & S Advsrs owns 0.04% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5,656 shares. Ledyard Bancorporation has 0.1% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 16,383 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 24,700 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 5,102 shares. 160,272 were reported by Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability. Aperio Gru Llc accumulated 11,527 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 26,318 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 31,920 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Metropolitan Life Ins Comm Ny has 0.01% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Mendon Cap Advisors, New York-based fund reported 229,770 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.01% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 53,539 shares. Citigroup has 9,272 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 7,082 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Kbc Group Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 4,240 shares.