The9 Limited (NCTY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Multimedia & Graphics Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 Limited 1 0.00 N/A -2.33 0.00 Electronic Arts Inc. 95 5.20 N/A 3.33 27.80

Demonstrates The9 Limited and Electronic Arts Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The9 Limited and Electronic Arts Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 Limited 0.00% 46.9% -99.4% Electronic Arts Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 11.8%

Volatility & Risk

The9 Limited is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.18. Electronic Arts Inc. on the other hand, has 0.99 beta which makes it 1.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for The9 Limited and Electronic Arts Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Electronic Arts Inc. 0 7 6 2.46

Meanwhile, Electronic Arts Inc.’s average price target is $106.79, while its potential upside is 21.21%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.1% of The9 Limited shares and 98.9% of Electronic Arts Inc. shares. The9 Limited’s share held by insiders are 45.1%. Competitively, 0.2% are Electronic Arts Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The9 Limited -16.42% -27.12% -44.79% -32.52% -9.8% -11.55% Electronic Arts Inc. 3.03% -8.32% -2.49% 3.66% -26.71% 17.22%

For the past year The9 Limited has -11.55% weaker performance while Electronic Arts Inc. has 17.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Electronic Arts Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors The9 Limited.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students, as well as operates mobile advertising platform. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties. The company markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. Electronic Arts Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.