The York Water Company (YORW)’s Financial Results Comparing With California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

We will be comparing the differences between The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) and California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Water Utilities industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The York Water Company 35 9.76 N/A 1.05 34.19 California Water Service Group 52 3.88 N/A 4.36 12.25

Demonstrates The York Water Company and California Water Service Group earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. California Water Service Group appears to has higher revenue and earnings than The York Water Company. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. The York Water Company’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of California Water Service Group, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of The York Water Company and California Water Service Group.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The York Water Company 0.00% 10.9% 4% California Water Service Group 0.00% 8.5% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

The York Water Company is 79.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.21 beta. California Water Service Group has a 0.33 beta and it is 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The York Water Company has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, California Water Service Group’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. The York Water Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than California Water Service Group.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for The York Water Company and California Water Service Group.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The York Water Company 0 1 0 2.00 California Water Service Group 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of The York Water Company is $36, with potential downside of -3.59%. Competitively the average target price of California Water Service Group is $45.5, which is potential -19.38% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that The York Water Company seems more appealing than California Water Service Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 39% of The York Water Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.7% of California Water Service Group are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of The York Water Company’s shares. Comparatively, California Water Service Group has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The York Water Company 0.76% 1.78% 7.31% 10.41% 15.85% 12.2% California Water Service Group 0.04% 6.8% 7.19% 14.06% 31.83% 12.02%

For the past year The York Water Company’s stock price has bigger growth than California Water Service Group.

Summary

The York Water Company beats California Water Service Group on 8 of the 11 factors.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County. It serves customers in 39 municipalities within York County and 9 municipalities within Adams County, Pennsylvania. The company serves various customers in fixtures and furniture, electrical machinery, food products, paper, ordnance units, textile products, injectable drug delivery systems, air conditioning systems, laundry detergent, barbells, and motorcycles industries. The York Water Company was founded in 1816 and is based in York, Pennsylvania.