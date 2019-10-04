The York Water Company (YORW)’s Financial Results Comparing With AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS)

As Water Utilities businesses, The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) and AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The York Water Company 40 7.91 12.80M 1.05 34.19 AquaVenture Holdings Limited 18 0.86 9.62M -0.75 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) and AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The York Water Company 32,380,470.53% 10.9% 4% AquaVenture Holdings Limited 52,539,595.85% -5.9% -3.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The York Water Company is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, AquaVenture Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. AquaVenture Holdings Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The York Water Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The York Water Company and AquaVenture Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39% and 66%. 1% are The York Water Company’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.4% of AquaVenture Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The York Water Company 0.76% 1.78% 7.31% 10.41% 15.85% 12.2% AquaVenture Holdings Limited -1.88% -13.5% -12.94% -17.36% 6.23% -8.79%

For the past year The York Water Company had bullish trend while AquaVenture Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

The York Water Company beats AquaVenture Holdings Limited on 8 of the 11 factors.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County. It serves customers in 39 municipalities within York County and 9 municipalities within Adams County, Pennsylvania. The company serves various customers in fixtures and furniture, electrical machinery, food products, paper, ordnance units, textile products, injectable drug delivery systems, air conditioning systems, laundry detergent, barbells, and motorcycles industries. The York Water Company was founded in 1816 and is based in York, Pennsylvania.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, South America, and the Middle East. It offers point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers; and desalination and wastewater treatment solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.