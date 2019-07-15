The York Water Company (YORW)’s director Jody Keller Bought 13 Shares; Factset Research Systems (FDS) Sellers Decreased By 5.24% Their Shorts

Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) had a decrease of 5.24% in short interest. FDS’s SI was 2.07 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.24% from 2.18 million shares previously. With 200,000 avg volume, 10 days are for Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS)’s short sellers to cover FDS’s short positions. The SI to Factset Research Systems Inc’s float is 5.54%. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $294.7. About 140,720 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Quantopian strikes deal with FactSet – The Information; 01/05/2018 – FactSet to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to Eight-Year High of 10.4935 – Factset; 17/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8642 After UK Data, From 0.8630 Beforehand – Factset; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET REPORTS PLANNED DEPARTURE OF CFO; 23/05/2018 – USD/TRY Rises Nearly 4% to Record High 4.8454 -FactSet; 22/03/2018 – GBP/USD Turns Lower on the Day, Last at 1.4140 – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Net $53.1M; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET 2Q ADJ EPS $2.12, EST. $2.07; 07/03/2018 Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform

Among 7 analysts covering FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. FactSet Research Systems had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Thursday, June 27. Morgan Stanley maintained FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) on Monday, February 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Bank of America maintained FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) rating on Wednesday, June 26. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $30000 target. DA Davidson maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $25200 target in Monday, June 17 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, March 27. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 26 with “Equal-Weight”.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and data analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $11.27 billion. The companyÂ’s applications suite offers tools and resources, including firm and industry analyses; full screening tools; portfolio analysis; risk profiles; alpha-testing; portfolio optimization; and research management solutions. It has a 34.67 P/E ratio. FactSet Research Systems Inc. delivers insight and information to investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FactSet raises FY19 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “FactSet Research Systems Q3 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FactSet Research Systems Inc. shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Invest Prtnrs Incorporated reported 32,213 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 70,698 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.07% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Amer Research & Co holds 0.01% or 100 shares in its portfolio. World Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 2,373 shares. Penobscot Inv holds 0.09% or 1,645 shares in its portfolio. Everett Harris And Communication Ca has 1.01% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.03% or 506,645 shares in its portfolio. 85,868 were reported by Earnest Prtnrs. Mutual Of America Management Lc holds 33,665 shares. 177 are owned by Captrust. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs accumulated 0.17% or 14,554 shares. Atria Invs Lc stated it has 0.04% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 61,016 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.41% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 28 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $48,449 activity. Another trade for 29 shares valued at $987 was made by McGlaughlin Erin C on Wednesday, March 20. Keller Jody L bought $407 worth of stock or 12 shares. Poff Matthew E bought $197 worth of stock. 508 shares valued at $16,951 were bought by HINES JEFFREY R on Monday, April 15. The insider Snyder Mark S bought $1,081. Shares for $585 were bought by Colon Natalee on Monday, April 15. 17 shares were bought by Rasmussen Steven R, worth $594 on Monday, May 20.

In an electronic document which was filled with the Security Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that the director of York Water Co Jody Keller, an insider in question, made a deal for 13 shares of the company, having an approx value of $434 U.S Dollars using an average stock price per share of $33.4 U.S Dollars. Jody Keller now owns 2,456 shares of the Company.

More notable recent The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 11% Return On Equity, Is The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Shareholders Booked A 80% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The York Water Company (YORW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 7,283 shares traded. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has risen 11.72% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold The York Water Company shares while 26 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 4.76 million shares or 2.35% more from 4.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 14,889 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Incorporated has invested 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Philadelphia Trust reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 30,875 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 19,719 shares. Whittier Tru Communications accumulated 9,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 261,521 were reported by State Street Corporation. Clear Harbor Asset Llc owns 32,375 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 41,699 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 1,621 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Motco holds 248 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc invested in 0% or 879 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 0% or 750 shares.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company has market cap of $458.01 million. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It has a 33.6 P/E ratio. The firm also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its clients in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.