The York Water Company (YORW) Reaches $43.03 High on Sep, 26; II-VI (IIVI) Had 2 Bulls

The stock of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) reached all time high today, Sep, 26 and still has $45.61 target or 6.00% above today’s $43.03 share price. This indicates more upside for the $561.15M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $45.61 PT is reached, the company will be worth $33.67M more. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $43.03. About 22,816 shares traded. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has risen 15.85% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.85% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings; 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M; 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW); 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating

Among 3 analysts covering II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. II-VI has $5000 highest and $31 lowest target. $40’s average target is 8.78% above currents $36.77 stock price. II-VI had 4 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by B. Riley & Co. See II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Neutral Old Target: $41.0000 New Target: $39.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $50.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $31 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold The York Water Company shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.30 million shares or 11.38% more from 4.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco owns 41,667 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 452,367 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 51,329 shares. Motco invested in 248 shares. First Tru Advsrs L P owns 123,356 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Penn Mngmt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) for 78,725 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Moreover, Cwm Ltd Llc has 0% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) for 300 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) for 1,604 shares. Teton Advsr invested in 45,307 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Metropolitan Life Communication invested in 4,093 shares. 30,475 were reported by Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has invested 0.01% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW).

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company has market cap of $561.15 million. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It has a 39.84 P/E ratio. The firm also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its clients in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Analysts await The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.29 per share. YORW’s profit will be $4.30 million for 32.60 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The York Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.86% EPS growth.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 40 buys, and 0 sales for $84,542 activity. $1,051 worth of stock was bought by DOTZEL CYNTHIA on Monday, April 15. McGlaughlin Erin C bought $1,000 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) on Friday, September 20. $67 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) was bought by Hardman Mark J. On Monday, April 15 Snyder Mark S bought $1,081 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) or 33 shares. On Friday, September 20 the insider Rasmussen Steven R bought $600. 2 shares valued at $67 were bought by Cawley James H on Monday, July 15. On Monday, July 15 BRACEY VERNON L bought $668 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) or 20 shares.

More notable recent The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With 4.9% Earnings Growth, Did The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks That Set New Highs on Friday and Have Room to Run – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down 350 Points; MAM Software Shares Surge Following Acquisition News – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

The stock increased 1.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 605,785 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH; 08/03/2018 II-VI Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter Interconnects; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI); 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Rev $294.7M; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C, EST. 49C; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 38C

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “II-VI enters amended $2.43B credit deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IIVI-Finisar deal receives Chinese approval – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Finisar Announces First Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “II-VI Incorporated Obtains All Governmental Regulatory Approvals to Complete Acquisition of Finisar Corporation and Sets Expected Closing Date – GlobeNewswire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks Analysts Are Talking About Today – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.32 billion. The companyÂ’s II-VI Laser Solutions segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials for use in high-power CO2 lasers, and fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools, as well as offers direct diode lasers for industrial lasers under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brands; compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for optical components, wireless devices, and high-speed communication systems applications; and 6-inch gallium arsenide wafers for use in production of high performance lasers and integrated circuits under the II-VI EpiWorks and II-VI OptoElectronic Devices Division brands. It has a 22.56 P/E ratio. The Company’s II-VI Photonics segment provides crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communication networks, and other various consumer and commercial applications.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $493,496 activity. $493,496 worth of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) was bought by SADASIVAM SHAKER.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold II-VI Incorporated shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jet Capital Invsts Limited Partnership has invested 1.87% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Dimensional Fund Advsr L P owns 2.63 million shares. Congress Asset Co Ma owns 110,260 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kellner Llc reported 4,819 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 10,326 shares. Stifel Finance has 0% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 9,204 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 20,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 66,300 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc has 8,375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd reported 16,391 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 9,541 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 6.85 million shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon holds 0.01% or 750,026 shares in its portfolio. Parthenon Lc reported 6,200 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.01% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 1,000 shares.