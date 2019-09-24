The York Water Company (YORW) Reaches $42.44 High on Sep, 24; Zafgen (ZFGN) Shorts Increased By 59.11%

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) had an increase of 59.11% in short interest. ZFGN’s SI was 1.72 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 59.11% from 1.08 million shares previously. With 318,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s short sellers to cover ZFGN’s short positions. The SI to Zafgen Inc’s float is 5.23%. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.0048 during the last trading session, reaching $0.735. About 215,804 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30

The stock of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) reached all time high today, Sep, 24 and still has $46.26 target or 9.00% above today’s $42.44 share price. This indicates more upside for the $553.52M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $46.26 PT is reached, the company will be worth $49.82M more. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.44. About 22,808 shares traded. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has risen 15.85% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.85% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating; 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings; 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW); 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M

More notable recent The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks That Set New Highs on Friday and Have Room to Run – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down 350 Points; MAM Software Shares Surge Following Acquisition News – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Water Utilities – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 40 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $84,542 activity. Shares for $1,102 were bought by Snyder Mark S. Waters Ernest J bought $170 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) on Monday, April 15. 19 The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) shares with value of $619 were bought by BRACEY VERNON L. Another trade for 17 shares valued at $604 was made by Rasmussen Steven R on Monday, July 22. McGlaughlin Erin C bought $1,008 worth of stock. Shares for $1,051 were bought by DOTZEL CYNTHIA on Monday, April 15. The insider Keller Jody L bought 13 shares worth $434.

Analysts await The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.29 per share. YORW’s profit will be $4.30 million for 32.15 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The York Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold The York Water Company shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.30 million shares or 11.38% more from 4.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 37,900 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Com invested in 6,535 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Inc reported 5,027 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Llc reported 30,475 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Amer Int Gru accumulated 0% or 8,211 shares. Cadence Capital holds 51,329 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Carroll has invested 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 95,521 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,516 shares. Arcadia Mngmt Corporation Mi has invested 0.01% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Bessemer Inc holds 0% or 2,150 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Rech Advsrs has 0.01% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). First Tru L P holds 0.01% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) or 123,356 shares. Pnc Financial Group invested in 0% or 22,444 shares.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company has market cap of $553.52 million. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It has a 39.3 P/E ratio. The firm also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its clients in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The company has market cap of $27.39 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. It currently has negative earnings.