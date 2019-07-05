The York Water Company (YORW) Reaches $36.62 52-Week High; Lsc Communications (LKSD) Shorts Up By 7.08%

The stock of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) hit a new 52-week high and has $38.45 target or 5.00% above today’s $36.62 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $474.46 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $38.45 price target is reached, the company will be worth $23.72 million more. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.62. About 12,143 shares traded. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has risen 11.72% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M; 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating; 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW)

Lsc Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) had an increase of 7.08% in short interest. LKSD’s SI was 3.57M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.08% from 3.33M shares previously. With 353,000 avg volume, 10 days are for Lsc Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD)’s short sellers to cover LKSD’s short positions. The SI to Lsc Communications Inc’s float is 10.92%. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 249,337 shares traded. LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) has declined 49.10% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.53% the S&P500. Some Historical LKSD News: 15/03/2018 – LSC Communications Awarded Multi-Year, Multi-Million-Dollar Logistics Agreement with Bauer Media Group USA; 04/04/2018 – LSC Communications Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – LSC Communications Reaffirms Full-Yr 2018 Guidance; 15/03/2018 – LSC Lithium Announces Operational Update and Commencement of Advanced Exploration on Pozuelos, Pastos Grandes and Rio Grande; 03/05/2018 – LSC Communications 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 19/04/2018 – DJ LSC Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKSD); 02/05/2018 – LSC COMMUNICATIONS TO ACQUIRE RRD’S PRINT LOGISTICS COMPONENT; 03/04/2018 – LSC Communications Acquires TriLiteral LLC; 03/04/2018 – LSC COMMUNICATIONS BUYS TRILITERAL LLC; 02/04/2018 – LSC COMMUNICATIONS IN PACT WITH AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN

Since January 15, 2019, it had 42 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $79,404 activity. $16,857 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) was bought by HINES JEFFREY R on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 1 shares valued at $30 was made by Cawley James H on Tuesday, January 15. BRACEY VERNON L had bought 19 shares worth $619. Shares for $1,013 were bought by McGlaughlin Erin C. Another trade for 10 shares valued at $339 was made by Rasmussen Steven R on Monday, April 15. Another trade for 36 shares valued at $1,093 was bought by Snyder Mark S. Keller Jody L bought $388 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) on Tuesday, January 15.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company has market cap of $474.46 million. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It has a 34.81 P/E ratio. The firm also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its clients in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Analysts await The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. YORW’s profit will be $3.63 million for 32.70 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The York Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold The York Water Company shares while 26 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 4.76 million shares or 2.35% more from 4.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street owns 261,521 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo accumulated 103,231 shares. Counselors holds 0.01% or 8,581 shares in its portfolio. 18,900 are held by Strs Ohio. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 18,714 shares. Motco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Invesco reported 42,498 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) for 43,500 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Tn invested in 0.01% or 1,250 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,516 shares. Teton Advsr owns 45,307 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. M&T Bancshares accumulated 41,977 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has 81,938 shares. North Star Investment Corp has invested 0.15% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Manchester Lc stated it has 22,554 shares.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. The company has market cap of $117.32 million. It operates through two divisions, Print and Office Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories.