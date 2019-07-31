The York Water Company (YORW) EPS Estimated At $0.28; Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Shorts Increased By 5.49%

Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) had an increase of 5.49% in short interest. ENZ’s SI was 892,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.49% from 845,900 shares previously. With 212,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ)’s short sellers to cover ENZ’s short positions. The SI to Enzo Biochem Inc’s float is 2.19%. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.97. About 155,705 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 43.01% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM

Analysts expect The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. YORW’s profit would be $3.63M giving it 32.11 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, The York Water Company’s analysts see 27.27% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 25,472 shares traded or 39.86% up from the average. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has risen 11.72% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M; 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating; 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW); 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.53 million activity. On Monday, July 22 the insider HARBERT MANAGEMENT CORP bought $1.53 million.

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. The company has market cap of $188.80 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Clinical Labs, Life Sciences, and Therapeutics. It has a 88.22 P/E ratio. The Clinical Labs segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication levels, and search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Enzo Biochem, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Llp holds 4.28M shares. Blackrock accumulated 3.92 million shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated reported 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 84,560 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 12,085 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research holds 0% or 85,523 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 320,061 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Jump Trading Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Vanguard Grp invested in 0% or 2.17M shares. State Street has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Dimensional Fund L P accumulated 2.10 million shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 32,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ).

More notable recent Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pluristem Therapeutics and EDAP TMS among healthcare gainers; Align Technology among losers – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “35 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Enzo Biochem Announces Key Transformative Initiatives to Propel and Accelerate Growth In its Lab Business – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Winners And Losers Since Mid-June Buying Spree – Holding Period Is Not Over Yet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 42 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $81,353 activity. 1 shares valued at $34 were bought by Cawley James H on Monday, April 15. 28 shares were bought by McGlaughlin Erin C, worth $995 on Monday, July 22. $6,898 worth of stock was bought by Hand Joseph Thomas on Monday, April 15. 31 shares were bought by DOTZEL CYNTHIA, worth $1,051. $1,081 worth of stock was bought by Snyder Mark S on Monday, April 15. Poff Matthew E bought $400 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) on Monday, July 15. 18 shares were bought by Rasmussen Steven R, worth $599.

More notable recent The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Shareholders Booked A 80% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At The York Water Company’s (NASDAQ:YORW) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “York Water CEO Set To Retire – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The York Water Company (YORW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold The York Water Company shares while 26 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 4.76 million shares or 2.35% more from 4.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Trust holds 17,340 shares. 11,250 are owned by Brown Capital Mngmt Limited Co. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon holds 95,212 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 15,724 shares. New York-based Water Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.7% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Ameritas Investment Incorporated holds 0% or 992 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 14,889 shares. Swiss Bancorporation, Switzerland-based fund reported 23,500 shares. 7,735 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Tower Ltd Company (Trc) has 597 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 38,390 shares. Alliancebernstein L P owns 0% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) for 13,846 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 19,719 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 761,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio.