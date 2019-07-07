The York Water Company (YORW) EPS Estimated At $0.28; Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Dunelm Group PLC (LON:DNLM), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dunelm Group PLC had 19 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 520 target in Thursday, January 10 report. The stock of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 5 by Peel Hunt. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt maintained Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) on Tuesday, January 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Reduce” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by HSBC. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Underperform”. As per Monday, January 14, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained the shares of DNLM in report on Tuesday, January 8 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, June 21. UBS maintained the shares of DNLM in report on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. See Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) latest ratings:

Analysts expect The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. YORW’s profit would be $3.63 million giving it 32.70 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, The York Water Company’s analysts see 27.27% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.62. About 12,867 shares traded. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has risen 11.72% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW); 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings; 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating; 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27

Since January 15, 2019, it had 42 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $79,404 activity. The insider Rasmussen Steven R bought 19 shares worth $598. Poff Matthew E bought $212 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) on Tuesday, January 15. DOTZEL CYNTHIA had bought 31 shares worth $1,051 on Monday, April 15. $1,831 worth of stock was bought by GANG MICHAEL W on Monday, April 15. $1,093 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) was bought by Snyder Mark S. BRACEY VERNON L had bought 19 shares worth $619. 1 shares were bought by Cawley James H, worth $34.

More notable recent The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 11% Return On Equity, Is The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “York Water (YORW) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The York Water Company (YORW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company has market cap of $474.46 million. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It has a 34.81 P/E ratio. The firm also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its clients in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold The York Water Company shares while 26 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 4.76 million shares or 2.35% more from 4.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Ltd Tn holds 0.01% or 1,250 shares in its portfolio. 1,632 were reported by Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc has 706,959 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research has invested 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). The California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0.01% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 19,719 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 273,036 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). 41,977 are held by M&T Financial Bank. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Citigroup reported 4,528 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 2,687 shares in its portfolio. 5,481 are owned by Panagora Asset Management.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.83 billion GBP. The firm offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and kids beddings. It has a 21.81 P/E ratio. It also provides curtains, tracks and poles, and curtain accessories; blinds; rugs, runners, and door mats; cushions and throws, mirrors, pictures and frames, wallpapers, and accessories; lighting products, including ceiling and wall lights, table and floor lamps, lamp shades, and outdoor lights; and kitchen products, such as cooking, dining, utility, and storage products, as well as electricals.