The York Water Company (YORW) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Water Utilities companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39% of The York Water Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.76% of all Water Utilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand The York Water Company has 1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.48% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have The York Water Company and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The York Water Company 0.00% 10.90% 4.00% Industry Average 118.58% 11.51% 3.61%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares The York Water Company and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The York Water Company N/A 35 34.19 Industry Average 89.21M 75.23M 42.59

The York Water Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for The York Water Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The York Water Company 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.25

The York Water Company presently has an average price target of $36, suggesting a potential downside of -4.76%. The competitors have a potential upside of 31.53%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that The York Water Company is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The York Water Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The York Water Company 0.76% 1.78% 7.31% 10.41% 15.85% 12.2% Industry Average 1.56% 6.21% 9.86% 14.20% 25.20% 18.45%

For the past year The York Water Company has weaker performance than The York Water Company’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The York Water Company are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, The York Water Company’s competitors have 2.27 and 2.01 for Current and Quick Ratio. The York Water Company’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The York Water Company.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.21 shows that The York Water Company is 79.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The York Water Company’s competitors are 66.67% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.33 beta.

Dividends

The York Water Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The York Water Company’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County. It serves customers in 39 municipalities within York County and 9 municipalities within Adams County, Pennsylvania. The company serves various customers in fixtures and furniture, electrical machinery, food products, paper, ordnance units, textile products, injectable drug delivery systems, air conditioning systems, laundry detergent, barbells, and motorcycles industries. The York Water Company was founded in 1816 and is based in York, Pennsylvania.