The York Water Company (YORW) and Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTR) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) and Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTR) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Water Utilities industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The York Water Company 36 11.48 N/A 1.05 34.19 Aqua America Inc. 40 11.41 N/A 0.89 47.40

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The York Water Company and Aqua America Inc. Aqua America Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to The York Water Company. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. The York Water Company is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has The York Water Company and Aqua America Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The York Water Company 0.00% 10.9% 4% Aqua America Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

The York Water Company is 79.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.21 beta. From a competition point of view, Aqua America Inc. has a 0.4 beta which is 60.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The York Water Company are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Aqua America Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. The York Water Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aqua America Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for The York Water Company and Aqua America Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The York Water Company 0 0 0 0.00 Aqua America Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Aqua America Inc.’s potential downside is -0.07% and its average target price is $45.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The York Water Company and Aqua America Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39% and 52.4% respectively. 1% are The York Water Company’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Aqua America Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The York Water Company 0.76% 1.78% 7.31% 10.41% 15.85% 12.2% Aqua America Inc. 2.72% 2.67% 8.65% 22.23% 14.81% 22.7%

For the past year The York Water Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Aqua America Inc.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County. It serves customers in 39 municipalities within York County and 9 municipalities within Adams County, Pennsylvania. The company serves various customers in fixtures and furniture, electrical machinery, food products, paper, ordnance units, textile products, injectable drug delivery systems, air conditioning systems, laundry detergent, barbells, and motorcycles industries. The York Water Company was founded in 1816 and is based in York, Pennsylvania.

Aqua America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides water and wastewater line repair services, and protection solutions to households; and non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry. It serves approximately three million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Philadelphia Suburban Corporation and changed its name to Aqua America, Inc. in 2004. Aqua America, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.