The Williams Companies (WMB) Stake Has Upped by Cohen & Steers Inc; Holder P2 Capital Partners Has Upped Fuller H B Co (FUL) Position

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) by 122.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 2.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 4.07M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.99M, up from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in The Williams Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 5.92M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 185,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.90M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.36. About 352,965 shares traded or 10.88% up from the average. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Rev $713.1M; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I had bought 10,000 shares worth $273,275 on Monday, May 20. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares.

