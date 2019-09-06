The Williams Companies (WMB) Share Price Declined While Advisory Research Cut Its Holding; As 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowered Its Stake

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) by 25.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 1.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.29M, down from 4.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in The Williams Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.14. About 3.28 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 5,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 212,405 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.13M, down from 217,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $163.26. About 1.08M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 131,350 shares to 4.23 million shares, valued at $149.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) by 490,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cable One Incorporated.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I had bought 10,000 shares worth $239,300. Shares for $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Limited Co owns 31,318 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Moreover, Camarda Fin Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 81 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Limited Com holds 37.67 million shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0.31% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). The Texas-based Moody Bancorporation Division has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Prio Wealth Lp holds 0.01% or 7,500 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability has 329,425 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Arvest Bank & Trust Tru Division stated it has 19,853 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Apg Asset Nv stated it has 1.82M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsrs invested in 0.06% or 51,346 shares. King Street LP stated it has 15.64% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Kazazian Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $297.09 million for 24.14 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 19,335 shares to 42,217 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 31,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43B for 15.94 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.