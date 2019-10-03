The Williams Companies (WMB) Holding Increased by Cohen & Steers Inc; Ulysses Management Has Upped Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position by $15.75 Million

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) by 122.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 4.07M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.99M, up from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in The Williams Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 1.78M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 164.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 492,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 792,185 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.07M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 1.28M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. $232,396 worth of stock was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 964,175 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $37.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 68,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.19M shares, and cut its stake in Dcp Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:DPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 553 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd accumulated 20,277 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd stated it has 2.50M shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 166,788 shares. American Natl Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated has 0.15% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Pentwater Cap Lp reported 190,000 shares. Fil Limited holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adams Natural Resource Fund reported 338,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Paloma Partners Mngmt has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Castleark Management Lc has 0.1% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 3,399 are owned by Proffitt Goodson. Pinnacle Financial Prns Incorporated accumulated 30,691 shares.

