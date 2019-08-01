The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

As Oil & Gas Pipelines businesses, The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) and Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Williams Companies Inc. 28 3.45 N/A -0.02 0.00 Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 20 9.06 N/A 1.78 11.76

In table 1 we can see The Williams Companies Inc. and Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Williams Companies Inc. 0.00% -0.8% -0.2% Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 12.2% 20.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.7 beta means The Williams Companies Inc.’s volatility is 70.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. has a 1.25 beta which is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Williams Companies Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.5. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Williams Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Williams Companies Inc. and Shell Midstream Partners L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Williams Companies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 29.87% for The Williams Companies Inc. with average price target of $32. Competitively the average price target of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is $25.67, which is potential 18.90% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that The Williams Companies Inc. looks more robust than Shell Midstream Partners L.P. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Williams Companies Inc. and Shell Midstream Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 91.7% and 55.8% respectively. About 0.1% of The Williams Companies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 44.72% of Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Williams Companies Inc. 2.29% -2.87% 2.52% 9.4% 1.69% 25.67% Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 3.31% 1.9% 10.53% 6.85% -11.52% 27.3%

For the past year The Williams Companies Inc. was less bullish than Shell Midstream Partners L.P.

Summary

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. beats The Williams Companies Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Williams Partners, Williams NGL (natural gas liquids) & Petchem Services, and Other segments. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area. The company also owns and operates a natural gas pipeline system extending from the San Juan basin in northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado through Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington to a point on the Canadian border near Sumas, Washington; gulfstream natural gas pipeline system extending from the Mobile Bay area in Alabama to markets in Florida; and constitution pipeline that would connect its gathering system in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania to the Iroquois Gas Transmission and Tennessee Gas Pipeline systems in New York. In addition, it provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing, and compression; NGL production, fractionation, storage, marketing, and transportation; deepwater production handling and crude oil transportation; and olefin production services, as well as transports and stores natural gas to local natural gas distribution companies, municipal utilities, direct industrial users, electric power generators, and natural gas marketers and producers. Further, the company offers construction management services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 13,600 miles of pipelines. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. The company owns interests in four crude oil pipeline systems and two refined products pipeline systems, as well as a crude tank storage and terminal system. Its crude oil pipeline systems include approximately 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system from Houston to St. James and Clovelly, Louisiana; and Mars pipeline system originating approximately 95 miles offshore in the deepwater Mississippi Canyon and in salt dome caverns in Clovelly, Louisiana. The companyÂ’s refined products pipeline systems consist of 158-mile Bengal pipeline system connecting four refineries in southern Louisiana to long-haul transportation pipelines; and approximately 5,500 miles of pipeline connecting refineries along the Gulf Coast to approximately 265 marketing terminals between Houston, Texas and Linden, New Jersey. Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Shell Pipeline Company LP.